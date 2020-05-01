A local singer and guitarist is playing outdoor shows to support local businesses in the Towanda and Wysox area.

Kevin Doupe is in the middle of a run of shows on sidewalks outside local businesses.

"This is just for fun for me," Doupe told NorthcentralPa.com. "If I was looking to become a rock star I’d try to ride that wave, but I have a family and a job."

After figuring out his remote work situation during the first week of the COVID-19 shutdown -- Doupe works for Lockheed Martin -- he was bored of watching TV and wanted to play music.

"I figure if I'm getting bored and wanting to play, I'm sure there’s somebody out there getting bored wanting to hear some local music," Doupe said.

Doupe had sang in a band, but never played guitar until breaking a leg playing soccer more than a year ago.

"I got the bug back," Doupe said. "I booked a really great summer for myself for shows, and then COVID happened."

Doupe said he's a '90s rock guy at heart, and balances rock and country in his sets. He includes a haunting cover of a song by Coal Town Rounders, the Scranton bluegrass band, in his set.

His first show outside Woody's in Towanda, he heard that people could hear him down the street or blocks away. He puts a couple of 15-inch speakers on the sidewalk, and runs an extension cord out of the business.

"I'm hoping the local guys see it and come out to enjoy a free show, and if the place is open feel free to orderand appetizer or a sandwich or something. I hope people remember the names to flood the guy with business they so desperately need right now."