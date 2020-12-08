Williamsport, Pa. – Bassist Gabriel Severn, a Loyalsock Township High School student, has been named a 2021 National YoungArts Foundation Award winner in the Jazz category.

Severn is also a Finalist for the 2020 Bass Player of the Year, which is sponsored by Bass Player magazine. Voting is open as of Monday morning, Dec. 7. Click here to vote!

YoungArts identifies the nation’s most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary, design and performing arts. Finalists are eligible for nomination in their senior year to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the highest honors given high school seniors bestowed by the President of the United States.

“YoungArts empowers artists to pursue a life in the arts beginning at the critical time when many are faced with decisions about life after high school, and we are thrilled to announce this year’s YoungArts award winners. This group of extraordinary artists has reminded us yet again that extraordinary artistry is ageless, and I encourage everyone to get to know these faces and names as we will be seeing them for many years to come,” said Executive Director Jewel Malone.

Selected through the foundation’s prestigious competition, award winners are chosen for their caliber of artistic achievement by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. This year, 659 young artists from across the country were selected in ten disciplines.

These award winners will receive exclusive creative, financial, and professional development support, as well as opportunities in collaboration with major venues nationwide.

They will also learn from some of the most distinguished and accomplished artists in their fields such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Frank Gehry, Wynton Marsalis, and Salman Rushdie.

These mentors support YoungArts’ mission to cultivate and inspire the next generation of artists by graciously lending their time and expertise to work with YoungArts participants. The award winners join a distinguished alumni group including Josh Groban, Daniel Arsham, and Terence Blanchard.

Severn, who began playing the electric bass at age seven, has received Jazz Education Network awards and DownBeat Student Music Awards in performance, soloing, and composition.

He is currently working on his upcoming solo EP. His jazz fusion trio, Teen Town, also received a DownBeat award and is a Central Pennsylvania Music Award nominee.

Teen Town will release its debut album in 2021 and tour the Midwest in the summer. For more information, visit www.gabrielsevern.com.