Nashville, Tn. -- Morgan Myles won two awards at the Nashville Industry Music Awards (NIMA) on Monday Aug. 24. Myles is a graduate of the Uptown Music Collective, a non-profit music school in Williamsport, Pa.

The Nashville Industry Music Awards started in 2004. The awards recognize artists in the Nashville music industry.

Myles won awards for 'Artist of the Year' and 'Album of the Year' at NIMA.

The Uptown Music Collective, where Myles studied music, provides musical training and lessons to students in the community. They are currently celebrating their 20 year anniversary.

"Wow thank you everyone!" said Myles in a facebook comment. "Wouldn’t be anywhere without Dave and the Collective!"