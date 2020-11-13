In February of 2015, Luke Frey stepped out onto the wrestling mat in front of a sold-out Bryce Jordan Center crowd of 15,000 for the Penn State Nittany Lions. “That was the most thrilling moment I have ever experienced,” Frey said.

Now Frey yearns to take on a noise-making crowd yet again. But when that happens, he wants to hear the crowd singing along with him.

Frey, the former standout wrestling state champion from Montoursville is coming off the release of his first two singles available on all streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and Google Play.

The self proclaimed alternative pop rock artist who has released his singles “Morning Coffee” in August, and “Cool Kids” at the beginning of this month goes by the stage name LAF. LAF, stands for Luke A. Frey, and matches his bubbly and fun-loving personality. Frey, who has always carried and shared a contagious smile and offered a laugh to everyone he encounters, now looks to bring even more joy through his journey in music.

“I actually started playing music my senior year of high school. I would play around, and taught myself a lot,” Frey said. Then unexpectedly in 2016 while attending a show of a family friend at a local South Williamsport restaurant, Luke was invited to play a few songs in between sets to which Frey admitted he was nervous and hesitant about.

Frey compares that first introduction into music to that first big moment under the bright lights at the Bryce Jordan Center. After getting those nerves out of the way on the mat, Frey was able to lock in a spot as the 157-pounder in the Big Ten Wrestling Championships the following month.

The comfortability grew for Frey on the stage once he found his groove. "I got those nerves out of the way, and I was a lot more comfortable then playing for people, like after that first big match. I let loose and shook the nerves,” Frey said.

After graduating from Penn State with a degree in nursing, Frey was living in Philadelphia traveling and playing shows with the likes of Dylan James, another local artist. The duo played gigs in the city and shows in Williamsport before they joined the band Graffiti Smile.

Frey’s personal life and career began to take him on a different journey when his sister, Sarah, secretly signed the competitive former wrestler up for a dating show modeled after the Bachelorette, called “Blairette.”

After flying down to Nashville, Frey ultimately ended up winning the competition and capturing Blair's heart. Seven months later he was enrolled in a travel nursing program and living in Nashville, engaged to Blair.

“I started travel nursing and focusing on my own music, my own sound, and my genre. What I want to create is fun-sounding; I want to bring people fun and enjoy it,” said Frey.

Frey’s wife, a former producer for Country Music Television, has been an inspiration behind the scenes for him, contributing to the direction of his two music videos and the concepts behind the visual aesthetics.

Frey says his favorite thing about his music is writing.

“It’s something that is in my words, it's something my heart works on. Whether it takes 30 minutes or takes multiple weeks. I like putting my every day feel as I go through life, and my emotions that I want to prescribe to people. I love being able to write the words that come from my heart. I love giving a feel good vibe,” said Frey who now lives in Fort Worth, Tx., on his next stop in his travel nursing journey.

Frey noted his love for what he does as a nurse while still being able to pursue his dreams in music, enjoying the ability to experience different places and share his passion and “LAF” with different cultures and areas he may not be able to without his career as a traveling RN.

One of the people Frey attributes his love of music and growing success to is another local artist, Dylan Rockoff. “I look up to Dylan Rockoff, I love his music, it gives me positive hope. It shows me if you grind you can get it. I have a lifelong love for Dylan Rockoff and his music,” Frey said.

Like everyone in the current pandemic, Frey is feeling the impact in a different way, not only working in the healthcare field but missing out on what he loves most, sharing his talent and his music.

“I miss live entertainment, I look forward to being able to play my songs, and to bring the fun atmosphere. It’s easy going but can make you laugh, make you smile, and give a nostalgic feel of happiness,” he said, hoping to get back to playing live shows and gigs.

Frey’s first single “Morning Coffee” which sounds like the perfect theme song for any major coffee brand to scoop up, has hit 30,000 streams on Spotify alone since its release in August.

As Frey and his wife continue to work, they still are taking the time to “LAF” and share that fun with fans through the power of music, visuals, and pure fun and that’s all that Frey cares about. He said, “That’s what life is. A smile can always bring brightness.”