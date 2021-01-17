Wellsboro, Pa. – Starting with the first video released on Wednesday, January 13, the Endless Mountain Music Festival is releasing videos of performances by some of the festival's most popular musicians. The video performances are free to watch and fans can access them any time at endlessmountain.net.

The first video, released Wednesday, was a promotional piece introducing eight Hollywood film and television composers from Los Angeles. Each artist is performing part of an original composition that they have written to represent a specific decade of movie or TV show music, with clips of the movie or show accompanying it. Under the title "Scoring The Decades: 1940s-2020s," the eight composers will perform their compositions in full for the first time at the Saturday, July 17 EMMF concert at the Corning Museum of Glass during this summer's Endless Mountain Music Festival.

The January 20 video will feature music by Red Molly, a folk trio that includes singer-songwriter Abbie Gardner, a talented dobro and slide guitarist who writes and performs original folk tunes. She is a regular EMMF guest artist.

The other videos are:

January 27: Corky Siegel, internationally-known harmonica and piano player

February 3: Mani Subramaniam, the Paganini of the Indian violin

February 10: Bram Wijnands, jazz, swing, and stride pianist

February 17: Across the Pond, an award-winning Celtic trio

February 24: Liberty and Justice for All concert featuring five choral ensembles, including the Festival Chorus, Grace Notes, Steadman Singers, Chamber Singers, and Concert Choir performing 15 songs under the director of Mansfield U Choral Activities Director Peggy Detweiler

March 3: Hua Jin, violinist, and a string quartet from the Indianapolis Symphony performing a tango by Astor Piazzola. Jin is the lead violinist of the Indianapolis Symphony and concertmaster for the Endless Mountain Festival Orchestra

Also available for viewing free on the EMMF website are the tribute to essential workers video and the 2020 Endless Mountain Virtual Music Festival video concerts recorded and submitted by guest musicians who will be performing this summer in Pennsylvania and New York during the 17 concerts in 17 days event. The tribute video includes 13 members of the EMMF Festival Symphony Orchestra's brass and percussion sections performing American composer Aaron Copland's three-minute "Fanfare for the Common Man." All of these video concerts were originally released on July 1, 2020.

For tickets to this summer's concerts, call the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at (570) 787-7800 or visit endlessmountain.net. All 2020 pre-purchased season passes will be honored this year.