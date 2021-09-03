On Sept. 16, folk singer and activist Zoe Boekbinger opens for musical legend Ani DiFranco at the CAC in Williamsport, Pa.

Nomadic at heart and a creator at their core, Zoe Boekbinder (they/them) was born on a farm into a family of four children. While music wasn't very present in their upbringing, Boekbinder recalls some of their first memories as making up songs. For them, music is as natural and as necessary as breath, and the way they engage as an activist.

Boekbinder was raised, in part, by their grandfather — a Holocaust survivor. Having survived the horrific, prejudiced violence of his past, he instilled in Boekbinder a deep belief in justice, equality, and anti-racism. Songwriting has become their resistance language, a way to lift up the voices and stories of people who are marginalized by capitalism.

Using their music as a platform to bring light to stories and voices otherwise unheard, lost or forgotten, Boekbinder continues their empowering work from their hometown in New Orleans, La., performing both as a solo artist and in collaborations with artists including, CAC headliner, Ani DiFranco, as well as, Amanda Palmer, Spoon Jackson, Jolie Holland, Neil Gaiman, and Mirah.

For tickets visit: caclive.com or call the Box Office at 570.326.2424



