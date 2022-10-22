Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for.

Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture offers a resource which lists the wild mushrooms approved for foraging in the state and provides additional field guide resources for foragers.

Mushroom caps with gills (oyster, shiitake, etc.) should be avoided by beginner harvesters because they can be confused with others in the same group that are poisonous and deadly, according to the Dept. of Ag resource.

Foragers are recommended to consume only a small portion of their harvest at first, allowing their body to react and determine safety of the mushroom, according to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation.

Misidentification and consumption of poisonous mushrooms remains a risk of foraging, so proper identification tools are key.

So far this October, 11 cases of wild mushroom poisoning were detected by the Philadelphia regional Poison Control Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Seven of the cases led to hospitalizations, three patients were sent to the ICU, and one needed an organ transplant to repair the damage from exposure.

Different mushroom varieties are often confused due to their many similarities. For example, chanterelle mushrooms are a commonly-harvested wild mushroom, but their look-alikes taste terrible and cause illness.

The Poison Control Center reminds the public about these wild mushroom facts:

Symptoms from eating a poisonous mushroom may take several hours to days to appear

Cooking wild mushrooms, especially very toxic ones that can cause problems like liver failure, does not necessarily make them safer to eat

Differences in soil and climate can make local toxic mushrooms look similar to safe mushrooms from other parts of the world—an especially important note for immigrants

If someone picks a wild mushroom and decides to eat it, they should take a picture of the top and bottom of the cap, the stem, and the base of the mushroom. If any illness results from eating the mushroom, seek medical care and bring the pictures to identify the mushroom and receive appropriate treatment.

If you or someone you know has eaten a questionable wild mushroom, call the Poison Control Center right away at 1-800-222-1222.

