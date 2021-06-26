Muncy, Pa. - The Muncy Historical Society is gearing up for its 16th annual Textile Show on July 9 and 10.

During the show, visitors will have the chance to view antique, vintage, and contemporary quilts in the Celebration Centre and Living Water Café at First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St.

The location features easy access with convenient and ample parking. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10.

Show sponsor Muncy Historical Society anticipates that this year's entries will be stunning antique, vintage, traditional and contemporary quilts, representing virtually all styles.

Contemporary quilt entries are a new feature that will add new twists to an age-old craft. This juried show is open to all quilters and offers opportunities for quilters to enter a quilt or quilts, and for the non-quilter to exhibit quilts from their private collections.

The show will display spectacular hand and machine workmanship, applique, and quilting techniques reflecting the originality of the makers and their expertise with needle and thread.

Judith Cole Costello, quilt designer, lecturer, and author serves as the show chair.

She has been interested in quilting since the Bicentennial observation in 1976 and she “sets the show” so that attendees can “step far away from the quilt to see the quilts geometric design and color patterns as a whole composition, or to stand inches away and observe the combinations of fabric, stitching, batting density and handmade variations.”

A three-person panel will judge the quilt entries and first, second, and third place ribbons will be awarded in the Quilt Challenge, Appliqué, Other Techniques, Use of Color, Hand Quilting, Domestic/Hand-Guided Machine Quilting, Computer-Guided Machine Quilting, Wall Hanging, Youth, and Contemporary categories.

The judges will award only one winner for Best of Show, selected from all first-place winners, a Best Original Design winner, and a Judge’s Choice winner. Friday show attendees will nominate their personal favorite for the Viewer’s Choice award.

The 2021 Challenge Quilt theme is "Log Cabin and Variations." Quilts will be accessorized with miniature log cabins and early 19th century-relevant antiques from the museum collection.

The show will have activities for all ages with colorful and educational exhibits and demonstration areas. There will be hands-on weaving and spinning demonstrations using the Dorothy loom, weaving boards, lucets, and drop spindles.

There will be shopping opportunities as well – the museum-sponsored fabric and sewing supplies sale, which has just been added as a 2021 show feature, will run both days or until sold out.

In addition to quilts, this year’s show will feature 19th century woven coverlets, the products of William Lowmiller’s jacquard attachment. Lowmiller began his weaving career in Level Corners (today’s Linden, Pa. area) and moved to Muncy in the late 1830s, where he began producing these special bed coverings from a detached building in the rear of his South Main Street property.

The attachment, one of only six of this era known to exist in the world, will be on display along with the original patterns that he used to create his designs. Lacemaking pillows and European and domestic lace will be on display as well.

Tammy Belsky, owner of Happy Valley Quilting, will be in attendance showing off her love for American history and heritage. Her shop includes high-quality reproduction fabrics from the 1700s and 1940s from respected designers and manufacturers.

Artists in Residence include Wendy Etzel and Aleta Wynn Yarrow. For over 40 years Wendy Etzel has been a quilt designer, teacher, and the author of five quilt books featuring both traditional and unique subject matter. She’ll have her workstation set up on both Friday and Saturday.

Join the Kite Revue will be the focus of Wendy’s stitching – gather up those fabric scraps, cut just one template (a kite), and come to the theater. Cutting in layers is quick and the piecing is quite painless.

Three kites equals a pyramid and the et-in angle is a snap on the machine. Since all the pyramids in your chorus must march in a straight line, you’ll be thrilled with the simple construction. From placement to king-size quilt, the design possibilities are endless – as are your scraps.

Wynn Yarrow is known for her richly detailed landscapes in painting and collage. Recently she has turned her eye for color and love of pattern to the world of textiles. Her great grandparents came from Sweden to New England as weavers. This family history and a love of the Arts & Craft movement led her to design textiles for the Jacquard loom. Nature themes have always been foremost in her art as reflected in her 2020 woven coverlets.

When Wynn joins the show on Saturday, at 1 p.m., she will highlight the design process while sharing some of her beautifully designed, reversible cotton throw blankets.

How to register quilts

To exhibit a quilt or quilts from your private collection you must complete a show registration form, available by calling (570) 546-5917 or online at www.MuncyHistoricalSociety.org. Registration forms and quilt entries must be received by the Muncy Historical Society on or before, July 2, 2021, from 9 a.m. to noon, or earlier by advance appointment. Quilts should include a cloth label with the name of the quilt, the owner’s name, and the address sewn to the back of the entry. A 4-4 ½” hanging sleeve should be affixed to the quilt. Quilt pick-up is scheduled for Saturday, July 10 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. or by appointment at the museum.

Program support made possible in part through donations and grants from the PA Council on the Arts and quilt enthusiasts.