Muncy, Pa. -- Now in its 21st year, the Cup Golf Tournament is a major fundraiser for the Muncy Historical Society’s community outreach objectives, including the development and maintenance of the Heritage Park, and Nature Trail.

The games begin at 8:30 a.m. on August 14 at White Deer Golf Complex.

A four-person scramble, with the $75 registration fee ($300 per team), golfers can enjoy refreshments; green fees; a cart; lunch; a "goodie" bag; and on-course contests, including a "hole-in-one" contest.

Optional activities include things such as a skins game; a $5,000 putting contest; door prizes; and a 50/50 drawing. The registration deadline is August 7, and is limited to amateur golfers age 18 and older.

More information is available by calling Bill Poulton at (570) 546-5502 or (570) 971-4869.

Registration forms are available at the Historical Society, or may be downloaded. Completed forms consist of players’ names, addresses, and telephone numbers and may be mailed to MHS Golf Tournament, P.O. Box 11, Muncy, PA 17756.

Located along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, the Heritage Park highlights historical Port Penn, a commercial and residential suburb of the town of Muncy that blossomed out of the West Branch Canal industry of the 1800s. Maintaining the park and rebuilding the cargo boat pavilion are among the Historical Society's goals for 2021.

The Historical Society also hopes to continue to develop the Fort Brady Park, located on Muncy’s northern border and research, design, and install additional interpretive signage in and around Muncy; working with Muncy Borough and Muncy Creek Township to expand the local walking trail

Nationally recognized for preservation projects, the Historical Society has incorporated its Pennsylvania Canal Packet Boat (circa 1860) into its heritage park presentations.

The restored canal boat, plus development of the Muncy Heritage Park, and Nature Trail, are just two of many community-oriented projects which have relied upon funding through the golf tournament.

The society also used donations to redesign the base of Muncy’s Civil War Monument to include the names of an additional 120 men who lost their lives during the historical conflict.

Historical Society volunteers reclaimed the Old Walton Graveyard and the Old Hill Burying Ground, rehabilitating the burial sites of the town’s founders and early pioneers.