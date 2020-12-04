Mesquite, Tx. – After two customer complaints of visible contamination, MPM Medical announced a voluntary recall of one lot of Regenecare HA Hydrogel. An investigation discovered that the product was contaminated with the bacteria Burkholderia cepecia.

Customers who have used this product and suspect that they have a skin infection should contact a healthcare provider.

Using the contaminated Hydrogel may result in local skin infections. For immunocompromised patients such as those receiving chemotherapy and patients with cystic fibrosis, the skin infection is more likely to develop into a blood infection and life-threatening sepsis. Symptoms of sepsis include fever, difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, fast heart rate, mental confusion, and in the worst cases, death.

Regenecare HA Hydrogel is an over-the-counter product that contains 2% lidocaine. The gel is used for relieving pain and itching associated with minor burns, sunburns, small cuts, scrapes, insect bites, and other minor skin irritations. The product is packaged in 3-oz. plastic tubes and distributed in boxes of 12 tubes.

The recalled lot has the NDC #66977-107-03, lot number 41262, and the date 2021-01 debossed on the tube crimp. The recalled lot was distributed to wholesalers and healthcare facilities.

MPM Medical is notifying distributors by paper and electronic mail as well as phone calls. The company is also arranging for a return of all recalled product. Patients and healthcare facilities possessing the recalled product should stop using or distributing it.

Questions about this recall may be addressed to MPM Medical by calling 1-800-232-5512 (toll-free) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.