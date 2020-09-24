BearTree.jpg

A mother and one of her baby bears peering down from a tree in South Williamsport.

Jesse Brinser

South Williamsport, Pa. – A mother bear and her cub were spotted peering from the top of a tree on Bayard Street in South Williamsport this morning.   

Bear1.jpg

The baby bear in a tree.

Bear2.jpg

The mother and baby bear in the tree.

Nearby residents notified local officials about the bear and her cub, and the fire department quickly came to asses the situation. 

Bear3.jpg

Closer photo of the mother bear in the tree.

Shortly after, police officers and officials from the Game Commission came to the scene. It was decided that the safest thing to do would be to move the bear and her cub to a new location.

Bear4.jpg

A police officer surveys the tree from a distance.

The bears were tranquilized and members of the fire department helped the Game Warden move the sleeping bears.

Bear5.jpg

A Game Warden prepares the bears to be transported after tranquilizing them.

The mother and her cub will be transported to Potter county, where they will be released safely into a less populated area. 

Joyce Miller provided this video of a bear cub being prepared to be relocated to Sullivan County.  

