South Williamsport, Pa. – A mother bear and her cub were spotted peering from the top of a tree on Bayard Street in South Williamsport this morning.

Nearby residents notified local officials about the bear and her cub, and the fire department quickly came to asses the situation.

Shortly after, police officers and officials from the Game Commission came to the scene. It was decided that the safest thing to do would be to move the bear and her cub to a new location.

The bears were tranquilized and members of the fire department helped the Game Warden move the sleeping bears.

The mother and her cub will be transported to Potter county, where they will be released safely into a less populated area.

Joyce Miller provided this video of a bear cub being prepared to be relocated to Sullivan County.