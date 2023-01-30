Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport native turned music star and "The Voice" finalist, Morgan Myles will return to her hometown for a performance at the Community Arts Center (CAC) in April.

The vocalist/singer-songwriter has been building a music career since moving to Nashville soon after high school and now has a band backed by other Nashville-based up-and-comers.

True to her music roots in Williamsport, Myles' show will feature an opening performance by students of the Uptown Music Collective, her former music school.

Tickets are on sale now for the show on Saturday, April 15. Find tickets online at CACLive.com or by calling the Box Office at (570) 326-2424.

The soul-country artist has earned critical acclaim from outlets such as Billboard, CMT, People and Rolling Stone, with Rolling Stone describing hers as “a voice that shines with raw might in its upper register.”

Myles’ musical influences vary widely. Growing up, she listened to Janis Joplin, Bonnie Raitt, and Susan Tedeschi, while admiring the likes of Eva Cassidy and Carole King because of their songwriting. “I was influenced by any woman that had a big voice because I wanted to be just like them. You name it – any diva – I was trying to imitate,” she said with boundless energy and enthusiasm.

A natural songwriter herself, Morgan’s songs display themes of strength, perseverance, and empowerment. After working tirelessly to release her debut album “Therapy,” in 2020, she is ready to spread her message for the good that music can do. The openly vulnerable singer-songwriter credits music as providing her "therapy" throughout her ups and downs in life.

In 2022, Morgan’s popularity skyrocketed after her wildly successful appearance on The Voice, NBC’s nationally televised hit singing contest.

Myles finished in the top three and was a fan favorite throughout the series for her crossover appeal, performing not just her own country-infused songs, but soulful and powerful versions of songs by Leonard Cohen, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce. On Jan. 6, she made her Grand Ole Opry debut at the world-famous Ryman Theatre in Nashville to a sold-out crowd.

