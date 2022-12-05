Morgan Myles is back at it again—this time in the top eight.

The Northcentral Pennsylvania native posted this afternoon that she is preparing to perform on tonight's episode of NBC's "The Voice."

"Live from The Voice at dress rehearsal! Tune in to #TheVoice and get ready to vote! Love y’all so much! Spread the word!"

Not only has the word begun to spread, but so too has the support. Myles' social media had been flooded with encouragement leading up to her performance.

You can check out last week's performance of Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" below.

