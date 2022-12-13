NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 3-1 (9).png
In a star-studded finale, Morgan Myles continued to shine on 'The Voice'.

The Northcentral Pennsylvania native finished in the top three of Season 22 in the nation's biggest singing contest, just shy of claiming the title of 'The Voice'.

For her final performance, Morgan Myles performed a duet with her 'The Voice' coach and pop singer Camila Cabello. The duo sang Cabello's very own 'Never Be The Same', one of her top singles.

You can watch Myles' last show on NBC's 'Peacock' streaming app.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.