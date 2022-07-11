Harrisburg, Pa. — Turkey hunters won't be able to use single projectile firearms, including handguns and muzzleloading rifles, when the season begins this fall.

The restriction simplifies hunting regulations and keeps the full-length season while addressing concerns about the shrinking turkey population, the Board of Game Commissioners said Friday.

In years past, reducing the length of the fall turkey season was the primary method to increase turkey populations. But last year, the Game Commission eliminated the use of centerfire and rimfire rifles in fall turkey season, noting that relatively few hunters used rifles, but rifles were responsible for about one-third of the fall turkey harvest. That provides an additional means to protect turkey populations without reducing season length.

The measure the board adopted on Friday eliminates the use of other single-projectile firearms – muzzleloading rifles and handguns, and slug guns – in the fall turkey season. It’s expected to take effect in about six weeks, after publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

The Game Commission will issue a news release soon after the change takes effect.

Eliminating the use of muzzleloading rifles and handguns, and slug guns in fall turkey season would seem to impact less than 1% of hunters. The change makes for simpler regulations. Once it takes effect, only shotguns and archery gear will be lawful for fall turkey hunting.

“Fall turkey season length in a given wildlife management unit often varies from one year to the next because of adjustments intended to meet turkey population goals,” said Commissioner Michael Mitrick, who represents District 6 in southcentral Pennsylvania. “But with this change, one thing is constant: regardless of the season or where you’re hunting turkeys, only shotguns and archery gear are allowed. It can’t get much simpler.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.