The impacts of the coronavirus epidemic are everywhere.

There is the sad toll of illnesses and lives lost. There are economic repercussions in millions of lost jobs, closed businesses and more.

The economic effects may make it harder for some customers to pay their electric bill and we’ve taken steps to help.

No shutoffs for non-payment; no late fees. The state Public Utility Commission on March 13, 2020 directed all utilities in the state to suspend shutoffs for non-payment during this public health crisis. In addition, we suspended late fees as of March 16, 2020.

Expanded eligibility for Operation HELP. We sought and received PUC permission to raise the income limit to qualify for our Operation HELP fund to 250 percent of the federal poverty level, allowing us to help even more customers. Operation HELP provides grants for energy bills, not just electric bills. For more on Operation HELP and all our customer assistance programs, visit pplelectric.com/billhelp. Applying is easy and can be done online.

PPL Foundation grants. The PPL Foundation made two donations to help those we serve in central and eastern Pennsylvania. On April 2, 2020, the foundation announced it would donate $300,000 to a dozen agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts across central and eastern Pennsylvania, including the Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lehigh Valley, Poconos and Susquehanna Valley regions. On March 20, the foundation provided an extra $500,000 for Operation HELP grants.

There are other ways to help you through, too.

You can change your bill due date to better align with your finances and if you’re falling behind, we’ll work with you to set up a payment agreement.

Call us at 1-800-342-5775 with questions or concerns.

Being your electric utility doesn’t stop at the light switch. It’s about much more than safe and reliable electric service. Assisting customers in times of need has always been part of how we do business. The pandemic has raised the stakes and we’re ready for the challenge, ready to partner with you to power through together.