Montoursville, Pa. — Little Free Libraries are "take a book, share a book" free book exchanges, usually in the form of a little wooden box on a pole. Anyone can take a book, bring the book back or keep it, or place a book in the library to share. These mini libraries are unique in that neighbors are typically sharing their favorite books.

In celebration of both Book Lovers' Day and the debut of a new Little Free Library in Montoursville, there will be a gathering and ribbon cutting ceremony on August 9. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

The new Montoursville Little Free Library was acquired in an unusual way. This spring, the Pennsylvania Kiwanis hosted a raffle for a Little Free Library and a Montoursville Kiwanis Member, Matt Alexander, won.

The new Little Free Library was given approval to set up in the borough-owned garden on Broad Street near Johnson's Café.

Montoursville's Mayor, members of the Borough Council, friends of the Konkle Library (who will be contributing some weeded books), Kiwanis members, MAHS Key Club members, McCall Builder's Club Members, and members of the public are all invited to the ribbon cutting.

