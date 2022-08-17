Montour Preserve set to close trail and pavilion areas beginning Wednesday, August 17
Several trails and one pavilion at Montour Preserve will be temporarily closed starting on Wednesday, August 17, according to an announcement from the Mountour Area Recreation Commission (MARC).
The closures have been made in an effort to protect visitor safety while Talen Energy and its subsidiaries continue the construction of a new natural gas pipeline to supply the Montour Steam Electric Station. Closures are expected to last several weeks and will be lifted when conditions are safe for use.
These closures will affect the following locations:
- Goose Woods Trail (partial)
- Wildlife Management Trail (partial)
- Chilisuagi Trail (between the Goose Cove Picnic Area and the Ridgefield Point Loop Trail)
- Goose Cove #2 Pavilion
MARC asks that visitors respect trail closures where posted to protect the safety of the public, MARC’s staff, and construction staff.
For questions or more information, please contact Bob Stoudt, MARC Director, at (570) 336-2060 or RStoudt@MontourRec.com.
