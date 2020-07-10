Bloomsburg, Pa. - A thrilling Motorsports program and a variety of additional event features await attendees of the 33rd Annual Summer 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals in Bloomsburg, Pa., Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Making his return to the Bloomsburg Jamboree for the first time in two decades will be Legendary Monster Truck driver Dennis Anderson, who will be meeting fans and signing autographs all weekend. The Hall of Famer will also field a pair of Mega Trucks, with his son Weston Anderson and John Gordon driving.

New this year at the Jamboree attendees can take part in a “Track Walk” to get an up-close look at the racing surface in the infield, each afternoon, during a designated time. A separate time will also be allotted for an Infield Cruise for registered 4-Wheel Jamboree participants to take a lap on the track and drive in front of the grandstands.

A staple of the Jamboree for numerous years has been the General Tire Monster Truck show, which has been enhanced this year. The Monster Truck lineup consists of Bad Habit, XDP, Bad Company, Fast Metal, General Tire Monster Truck and Raminator. Freestyle competition will take place on Friday night and Saturday night, along with a special demonstration on Sunday afternoon. Following each Monster Truck program, fans will be able to meet the drivers, during autograph sessions.

Mega Trucks are new to the Bloomsburg Jamborees this year. Mega Trucks are production-based pick-up trucks that have been heavily modified, with heavy-duty axles and tractor tires to withstand the demands of the extreme tracks/courses they compete on. Mega Trucks will compete on both a J-Hook style track and a Hill N’ Hole Mud Pit.

The widely popular Tough Trucks competition returns this year, with an all-new Short Course-style track. The track has been widened to feature side by side racing across a rhythm section, tabletop jump, short jumps, high speed section and hairpin turns. Both Modified and Stock Tough Trucks classes will be in action at Bloomsburg.

Adding to the excitement of the Mud Bog racing program, will be the addition of a Hill N’ Hole Mud Pit. Again in 2020, Classes 1-6 will be competing at the Jamboree.

Senate Resolution 650 has designated July 10 “Collector Car Appreciation Day (CCAD).” This year marks the 11th commemoration of what has become an annual event to celebrate and raise awareness of the vital role automotive restoration and collection plays in American society.

Many local participants will be celebrating “Collector Car Appreciation Day” at the Bloomsburg 4-Wheel Jamboree. A number of registered participants will have their 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s trucks and 4X4 vehicles on display.

For the “Do it yourself” enthusiast, the Performance Marketplace will showcase industry leading manufacturers and suppliers, with the latest parts and gear. Many will be offering special “Show-only Pricing.”

Participants can register and attendees can purchase tickets in advance online at 4wheeljamboree.com.

The Bloomsburg 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals is sponsored by General Tire, Jack Williams Tire & Auto Service Centers, National Tire and Wheel, Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Quaker Steak & Lube.