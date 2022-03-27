State College, Pa — Unseasonably cold temperatures have hit the region, with temperatures expected to drop into the teens overnight Monday into Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

On Monday, temperatures are expected to reach only 30 degrees — some 20 or 30 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to the NWS.

"The Spring of our Discontent continues as cold air takes its time heading back north," NWS tweeted Sunday. "Teeth-chattering cold will settle in for Tuesday morning. Any vegetation that was planted will perish Tuesday morning."

Milder weather is expected to return by mid-week, forecasters say. The chilly temperatures may have halted the spring green-up, when buds sprout and grass begins to grow, but it's making its northward, the NWS said.

"After a later then normal start in the Deep South, the green-up quickly accelerated northward," according to the NWS. "Chilly temps over the next several days may temporarily halt the northward progress of the green-up but, trust us, it is coming."



