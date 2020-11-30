Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Chapter of Moms Demand Action will be collecting clothing and toiletries from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 to help women and families seeking shelter from domestic abuse.

They are accepting full size toiletry items like shampoo, conditioner for all hair types, deodorant, razors, shaving cream, hairbrushes, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

Clothing items including new women's leggings, t-shirts, socks, bras, and underwear in sizes small, medium, and large are also being collected.

Items can be dropped off one of three locations in Williamsport: Representative Jeff Wheeland's Office located at 349 Pine Street, Suite 1, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m; the lobby of the Genetti Hotel, located at 200 West Fourth Street; or St. Luke Lutheran Church located at 1400 Market Street.

The items will be shared with the Wise Options Program at the YWCA in Williamsport. The collection is in honor of the lives taken at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.