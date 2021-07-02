Wellsboro -- Tonight at 6:15 p.m., Molly's Boys Jugband, a three-member group that plays blues, folk, rock, and original tunes, will open the free, live outdoor concert series being hosted by the Deane Center for the Performing Arts and the Wellsboro Community Concert Association.

Although it's the "outdoor concert series," the decision has been made to hold the concert indoors this evening in the Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Molly's Boys band members are Gerry Cavaliere of Danville on guitar, John Sweeney from the Bloomsburg area on lead guitar and harmonica, and Dave Driskell of Wellsboro on clarinet, saxophone, musical saw, jug and washboard.

Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the music. Bring lawn chairs and sit on the grassy area in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 9 at 6:15 p.m. the free outdoor concert series will continue with internationally and nationally acclaimed “Little” Toby Walker. He is hailed as a songwriter and fingerstyle guitar virtuoso who blends the styles of blues, ragtime, country, bluegrass, rock, swing and old time jazz into his own sound. Described as a “true entertainer” with “an engaging spirit that puts a smile on your face,” Walker is recognized for "his phenomenal guitar playing," "catchy songs” and “his wonderful stories.”

Walker has been performing since 1970. As a young man, his passion for blues, rag, folk, and other traditional American music drove this Long Island native to the Mississippi Delta, Virginia and the Carolinas where he tracked down some of the more obscure but immensely talented music makers of an earlier era. He learned directly from them.

Other free concerts being sponsored by the two organizations on the outdoor stage on Fridays at 6:15 p.m. are: Boot Hill on July 16; Scott Turner, Band of One with special guests on July 23; Take Two on July 30; Stone Eaters on Aug. 6; Drowsy Maggie on Aug. 13; Mystery Trayne on Aug. 20; the Gabe Stillman Band on Aug. 27 and Marc Berger and Ride on Sept. 10.

For more information about the free concert series, call the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.