Cogan House Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville have canceled a missing endangered person advisory for a woman who went missing this morning in Cogan House Township.

According to a news release from PSP sent at 7:30 p.m., the woman, Nila Ross, 82, was was found deceased. State police had issued the advisory earlier today, saying she was last seen at her place of residence in Cogan House Township today at 1:30 a.m.

There was no suspicious activity or foul played noted, according to state police.

State police noted in the advisory that Ross was last seen wearing a black and grey checkered jacket, a black vest, blue jeans, as well as mismatching shoes: a blue snow boot and a sneaker.

State police said they believed Ross may have been at special risk of harm or injury, and may have been confused.