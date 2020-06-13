Milton -- To encourage individual fitness and health while also social distancing outdoors and offering exploration opportunities in downtown Milton, The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) will hold a Milton in Motion "Going Green Social Distancing Walk" from June 13 through Labor Day on September 7.

Anyone can register for the walk for free at VisitMiltonPA.org.

Here’s how it works:

People may register for free at any time. They may walk, jog, or run. There are two walking locations, each approximately half-mile “laps.”

The walking locations are Milton State Park – Middle Trail Lap and Downtown Milton Lap bordered by Broadway, Arch Street, Race Street, and South Front Street.

Walkers can record the number of laps they complete at any time for computation. Each Monday the information received will be reviewed and tabulated. All walkers registered will be eligible for weekly random drawings to receive free gift certificates from local merchants.

At the end of the “Going Green Social Distancing Walk” on Labor Day, winners of “most laps completed” will be announced.

Each category has first, second, and third place rankings with prizes of $100, $50, and $25 respectively. There will be winners in three age groups: youth through 18 years old; adults 19 to 64; and seniors 65 and older.

The event is sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, Conagra Brands Foundation, Standard-Journal Newspaper, and Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

About the walking routes

Milton State Park is an 82-acre island on the West Branch Susquehanna River, between the boroughs of Milton and West Milton. The northern half of the park has day use facilities and the southern half remains in a wooded state for hiking and nature study. There are picnic tables, drinking water, charcoal grills, and restrooms. Soccer fields are popular attractions for local clubs and the public. 3.5 miles of trails explore the riverine habitats of the south side of the river island.

The Milton Historic Downtown Walking Tour promotes three primary objectives – historic preservation, education, and fitness and health. There are 15 tour stops on the one-mile loop through the downtown business district bordered by Front, Walnut, Arch, and Mahoning Streets. Each of the tour stops features photo/literature kiosks, which explain the history of Milton. There are many fascinating stories including the community’s founding, its industries, downtown, churches, firemen, recreation and transportation.

About TIME

TIME is a community-based nonprofit corporation focused on community revitalization. It seeks to act as a community catalyst in order to instill pride and a new positive image for Milton while building from the best of its past, present, and future. TIME envisions a clean, safe, historically significant, and architecturally interesting community.