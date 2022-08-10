Lock Haven, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Clinton County Visitors Bureau hosted the eye-catchingly titled "Show Us Your Hyner" photo contest. More than 50 photographers, both professional and hobbyists, submitted 156 photos of Hyner View to the contest.

In the end, the most attractive Hyner belonged to Mill Hall resident Matt Wise. The photo will be the first image featured in the new Clinton County Landmarks puzzle series. The jigsaw puzzle will have 550 pieces to make an 18" x 24" picture.

Clinton County Economic Partnership Tourism Director Julie Brennan commented: “There are so many amazing pictures, whittling it down to one winning photograph wasn’t an easy job.”

Mr. Wise enjoys photography as a hobby and especially likes taking landscape photos. He took the winning photo recently, while on his way to the family camp in Keating. He took a detour to Hyner View because it was an especially nice day.

A panel of three judges reviewed each contest entry: Clinton County Arts Council president and artist Carol Cillo; Renovo native and longtime member and co-chair of the Flaming Foliage Festival Committee Dave Watt; and Partnership President Mike Flanagan.

Brennan explained the rationale behind choosing Wise's photo: “The winning photo includes all of the elements people think of when they think of the vast, magnificent view from Hyner View – the overlook wall, the river, the mountains and sky – it’s a beautiful picture that we feel will also make a challenging puzzle!"

“We want to thank another talented artist, Steve Getz with the Clinton County Arts Council, who designed the box for the puzzle,” adds Brennan. “In addition to the picture on the front, the box includes information about Hyner View and the winning photographer.”

All of the pictures submitted for the contest have been posted on the Visitors Bureau's Explore Clinton County Facebook page.

“We very much appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm and participation in the photo contest,” adds Brennan. “We’re looking at other ways we can use the entries and more fully showcase the beauty of Hyner View.”

Preorders are now open for the limited edition Hyner View puzzle. Only 500 puzzles will be produced. The cost of the puzzle will be $18, tax included, with payment due when the puzzles arrive in early October.

“We organized the contest so we could select the winning photo and then have the puzzle manufactured in time to be here for the Flaming Foliage Festival, which is always closely associated with Hyner View. It will also be here in plenty of time for Christmas gift-giving,” says Brennan.

A printable version of the preorder form is available on the Explore Clinton County Facebook page and on www.ClintonCountyInfo.com. Physical copies of the preorder form are available at the Partnership office at 212 North Jay Street, Lock Haven.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.