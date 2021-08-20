One of the shortest-lived tenures in gameshow host history came to end as Jeopardy executive producer announces he will no longer be one of the shows regular hosts who would replace Alex Trebek who passed away in 2020.

Mike Richards, an executive producer with the show and a former gameshow host of The Pyramid and Divided, named himself as Trebek’s heir apparent, to the vocal dismay of Jeopardy fans everywhere. In an apparent attempt to quell the outcry, Mayim Bialik, beloved actress (and neuroscientist) most famous for her television roles on Blossom and The Big Bang Theory, was brought in to share hosting duties with Richards.

However, with the surfacing of old interviews from a Podcast Richards previously hosted called Randumb proved to be his demise. Transcripts of interviews where he interrogated a female guest about nude pictures, and made other remarks that ranged from anti-semetic to body shaming, became too much for the show to tolerate.

In a note to staffers, Richards said:

It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter.

As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.

SPT will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host. In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week.

I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.

As of now, the show plans to keep Richards on in his role as Executive Producer.