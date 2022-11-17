Mifflinburg, Pa. — Each year, Mifflinburg hosts the Christkindl Markt, a fun German-style Christmas market featuring an abundance of festive treats. Market Street, between 4th and 6th Streets, will be filled with outdoor huts selling handmade crafts and foods on December 8, 9, and 10.

Herr Memorial Library will have its own Christkindl hut selling haluski, a traditional Eastern European egg noodle dish. The library began offering haluski at the market four years ago, when staff members asked the Christkindl committee if any specific food items were absent. A booth that previously sold haluski at the market was discontinued, so Herr Memorial Library stepped up to fill the void.

Pam Steele, fundraising coordinator for the library, explained: “The ingredients are butter, onions, noodles and cabbage, both fresh and seasoned. We trialed a few different variations of that and had a taste testing session at a board meeting where the final recipe was decided upon.”

Prior to taking over the haluski booth, the library invited guests indoors to warm up. “In the past, we had a small coffee house inside in the Discover room and provided a small, but warm, place to stop by for coffee and cookies,” said Steele.

Visitors at the market can purchase a warm serving of haluski for $5 or take home a quart of it for $10. Proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library.

“We are delighted to be a part of the Christkindl market, celebrating the joy of the holiday season with our wonderful community that has been so abundantly supportive of us over the years,” said Library Director Corrie Post. “The Herr Memorial Library has been a vital part of the Mifflinburg community for over 70 years. Our extensive collection of books, media and other materials, combined with the many programming opportunities available make the library a perfect destination for information, literacy, and lifelong learning.”

