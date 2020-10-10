Marksans Pharma Ltd., India, is expanding a June 5 recall of USP 500- and 750mg Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets to include an additional 76 lots of unexpired tablets. The recall was announced after the company performed N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) tests and found that several lots exceeded the acceptable daily intake limit of the substance.

The tablets were distributed to pharmacies throughout the U.S. by Time-Cap Labs, Inc.

NDMA is classified as a probable carcinogen based on laboratory test results. It is a known contaminant found in water and foods including meat, dairy products, and vegetables.

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 500- and 750mg are used as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and is packaged in HDPE bottles with the following NDCs in different packing configurations:

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 500mg:

90 counts: 49483-623-09

100 counts: 49483-623-01

500 counts: 49483-623-50

1000 counts: 49483-623-10

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 750mg:

100 counts: 49483-624-01

The recalled 500mg tablets are white to off-white, capsule shaped, biconvex tablets with a "101" on one side. The 750mg tablets are similar, but have "102" on one side.

For a full list of recalled lot numbers, please refer to the chart located here. The lot number can be found on the side panel of the bottle label.

Patients who are taking recalled Metformin ER tablets should continue taking them until a doctor or pharmacist provides a replacement or alternate treatment option. It could be dangerous to stop taking the medication suddenly.

After receiving a replacement or alternative medication, patients may return the affected drugs to the place of purchase.

Questions regarding this recall and return may be addressed to Ms. Irene McGregor, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Time-Cap Labs, Inc., located at 7 Michael Avenue, Farmingdale, New York 11735, by phone at (631) 753-9090; ext. 160, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by e-mail at imcgregor@timecaplabs.com.