Editor's Note Trigger warning: This article addresses issues of suicide.

Lock Haven, Pa. — In the year 2018, a 12-year-old girl named Cimarron Thomas lost her life to suicide. The next year, her father, Sergeant Benjamin Thomas, passed away in the same manner.

Ashton Peters, a close friend of Cimarron's, turned to mental health advocacy to prevent similar tragedies.

"Cimarron, just wanted to let you know that I miss you. And I'm doing a walk in memory of you," Peters commented on her memorial webpage in 2019. Keeping his promise, Peters then held the first Cimarron and Benjamin Thomas Memorial Walk.

Now Ashton Peters is 17 years old, and the Cimarron and Benjamin Thomas Memorial Walk, in its third year, has evolved into an entire festival.

To expand the event's reach, Peters borrowed space in Riverview Park and began allowing vendors to participate. During the event on July 24, vendors, food trucks, musicians, a silent auction, guest speakers, and a dunk tank game all helped to raise over $2,000 for the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.

Peters' presented a speech during the opening ceremony, emphasizing that this year has been a mental health struggle for many people. "We need to be there for each other, and it's OK to not be OK," he said.

While organizing the festival, Peters worked with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and 22-Too Many, a group that focuses on military members at risk for suicide. Operation Creekside, another military member support organization, made a surprise contribution of a custom wrought-iron bench created in honor of Cimarron and Sgt. Thomas.

The bench will be given to Sgt. Thomas's parents, Dale and Peggy.

The planning committee for the festival thanks the following businesses, vendors, organizations, and donors for their support:

AFSP, 22-Too Many, Cara Montarsi State Farm, Stephanie Borowitz, Operation Creekside, West Branch Drug & Alcohol, Keystone Counseling & Evaluation Services, Last Resort Restoration, Job Corps, Steel & Stone Jewelry, Lyonstown Creations, Color Street + Nail, Perfectly Posh, Needful Things & Needful Things Smell Good, Outspoken Serenity, Sugar Paws Bakery, Magnabillties & Gifts, Wolfson Crafting, Gifts & Goods Galore, Bella Bunnies Rabbitry, Caris Subs, Real Taste 570, Downtown Lock Haven, Willits Copiers, Clinton County Visitor Bureau, A Little Bird LLC, and Lock Haven Area Medical Service.

The committee also thanks Woodward Township for the use of Riverview Park.

