Williamsport -- Mayor Derek Slaughter confirmed the worst fears of some neighborhood kids and families: the pool at Memorial Park will not be open this summer.

In a press release today, the mayor said, "Due to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19, Memorial Pool will be closed this summer."

It's one more closing that adds to a growing list of outdoor recreation areas being closed and events canceled, including other area pools, Knoebels Amusement Resort through at least June 21, the Lycoming County Fair, Clinton County Fair, Grange Fair, and many other festivals usually held through the summer.

Additionally, the mayor wrote, "the City of Williamsport will not be able to host our summer recreation programs due to the same restrictions. These decisions were not made lightly and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we navigate these uncharted waters while realizing the main priority is the health and safety of our community."