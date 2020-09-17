Wellsboro, Pa. -- At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, September 18, Quentin Fisher on mandolin and Michael Johnson on acoustic guitar will perform their favorite bluegrass, old-time, and folk classics, as well as original compositions at the last Friday night concert of the summer.

The show is located on the outdoor stage on the Central Avenue side of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. This concert is free and open to the public, but donations are always appreciated.

Lifelong friends, Fisher and Johnson have been performing regularly as a duo for nearly a decade in addition to singing and playing with Serene Green, the four-piece bluegrass band they co-founded in the summer of 2011.

They grew up in Bethlehem, Pa. and have been playing music together since their adolescent years in the early 2000's.

"We had a passion for playing acoustic guitars and singing outdoors and would often meet at a nearby park to practice," Johnson said.

For this free concert, bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing.

The Deane Center is planning more free, live entertainment outdoors in October. Kicking off the 3 p.m. free Saturday afternoon series on the outdoor stage will be Drowsy Maggie with special guest Ethan Hawk of the Mudskippers on October 3.

Visit deanecenter.com, email office@deanecenter.com, or call (570) 724-6220 for more information.