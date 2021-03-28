Laurelton, Pa. – Chris Ring, a local author and illustrator, is celebrating the release of his graphic novel, Seamus (the Famous) at the West End Library on Saturday, April 24 from 1 to 4 p.m., and you're invited to join him! He will be hosting a book signing where patrons may buy their own copy, which will include a free illustrated Mandalorian print Seamus poster, and bookmark.

Geared towards ages 4-8, Ring's graphic novel Seamus (the Famous) is an imaginary adventure of a young boy named Seamus and his snarky cat, Fitcher. The duo leads a crew of pirates in search of a legendary treasure.

“It’s a race full of boobytraps, monstrous creatures and humor as Seamus and Fitcher pit themselves against Captain Barracuda and his nefarious crew of The Greythorn. From the high seas to the depths of Dragon’s Head Isle, it will take all their wits and courage to save the day, and themselves, in this epic tale,” states the publisher’s description.

Visitors to the book signing will have the chance to enter prize drawings and view a display of comic books from the 1940s to the present.

Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented.

For more comic action, check out West End’s Comic Book Talk on YouTube. New videos are added every Tuesday highlighting the history, creators and collecting of comic books.