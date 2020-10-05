Wellsboro, Pa. – Thanks to sponsors Xtreme Internet and Indigo Wireless, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk will give a free live, one-hour theatrical performance with a behind-the-scenes look at the history of the ghostly tales in Washington Irving's "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The October 10 show is free and open to the public and begins at noon.

"The Legends of 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' — The Haunted History of the Headless Horseman and Sleepy Hollow's Ghosts'" is recommended for adults and children age 8 and older.

Kruk will present his show on the outdoor stage on the Central Avenue side of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street, Wellsboro. The audience is welcome to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing.

Dressed in 1790's period clothing, Kruk will tell how the Headless Horseman really lost his head along with the origin stories about the ghost of Tragical Major André, the Wailing Woman in White, and other spirits surrounding this mythical figure. He brings these ghostly characters to life using varied voices, accents, gestures, and audience participation.

"This program is family friendly with tales that are spooky but not scary or gory. It is also for adults, including ghost and history buffs," Kruk said. "Some of the stories are about the German soldiers that fought with the British Army during the American Revolutionary War."

Selected "Best Storyteller in New York's Hudson Valley," Kruk has been featured on NBC's "The Today Show," "CBS Sunday Morning," ABC's "Good Morning America," The Travel Channel, and the BBC. He has eight award-winning recordings and is the author of two books, “Legends and Lore of Sleepy Hollow and the Hudson Valley,” and “Legends and Lore of the Hudson Highlands.”

For more information, visit deanecenter.com, email office@deanecenter.com, or call (570) 724-6220.