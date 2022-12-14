NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 3-1 (10).png
Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull."

With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September.

A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!"

Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.

