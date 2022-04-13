Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies and other partners, will host the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to find your nearest collection site!

Over 4,000 drop-off locations will be open across the country for free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medication.

One of the day's slogans is "Don't be the Dealer," referring to the way in which most opioid addictions in the U.S. begin: pills obtained from a friend or family member. Dropping off leftover, unneeded medications during a Drug Take Back Day may be the chance to prevent a case of medication misuse from ever starting.

Drug overdoses are on the rise — a nearly 30% increase over the last year, according to the DEA — and claim around 286 lives every day.

Collection sites will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.