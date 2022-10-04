A Marine was on leave in Pennsylvania when he jumped into action to save a life, a feat which earned him the honor of a Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

In May 2021, on what seemed like just another normal day, Gunnery Sgt. Colin G. Baird and his family set out for a hike at Falls Trail, a 3.5-mile loop that showcases 18 of the 22 named falls in Ricketts Glen State Park.

“I heard calls of ‘Help!’ from somewhere farther down the trail,” recalled Baird, a geospatial analyst with 1st Intelligence Battalion and native of Lawrenceville, Pa. “My body was moving towards the calls before I even realized what was going on.”

When Baird arrived, the victim was unconscious from a 40-foot fall off a cliffside. Baird instantly began checking her injuries. The woman was breathing consistently, but was unresponsive with severe bleeding from a head injury.

After stabilizing her wounds to the best of his ability, Baird, who had no cell reception, headed to the nearest park ranger station. Baird’s family and the victim’s husband stayed behind to look after the victim while he was away.

After only twenty minutes, Baird had traversed the two-mile trek—of multiple washout zones, steep drop-offs, severely restricted terrain, and rocky streams— to reach the nearest station.

After arriving and explaining the situation, Baird and a park ranger then returned to the location of the injured woman, bringing with them a backboard stabilizer, first aid bag, and an oxygen canister.

“She was in critical condition when we arrived,” said Baird. “We knew every moment was precious and we had to hurry.”

Baird and the park ranger then transported the victim more than two miles down the trail to meet with local emergency responders working for the volunteer fire department. The department is tasked with arranging the transport of casualties needing evacuation in the local area.

Upon arrival to the casualty evacuation point, Baird relinquished the evacuation efforts to the fire department crew.

“Everything that applied to this situation, I’ve learned from the Marine Corps,” said Baird. “Responding at a moment’s notice, treating the theatrical wounds we practice on, and having the physical capabilities to do it. I learned it all in the Marine Corps.”

“Gunnery Sergeant Baird is the stereotypical superhero,” said Lt. Col. Thomas A. Kulisz, the commanding officer of 1st Intelligence Battalion. “For him to invest himself and put his body at risk when no one was watching is what he does; it is who he is.”

Baird was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his heroic achievement with the citation noting his concern for the wellbeing of others, courageous rapid response, physical prowess, and ability to contain a stressful situation.

“My family was with me and I got to show my son how important it is to help others,” said Baird. “There is no better feeling than being able to set the proper example for my son.”

Baird describes the experience in a video produced by Cpl. Patrick Katz and Cpl. Atticus Martinez.

