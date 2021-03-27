Wellsboro, Pa. – Students in elementary, middle, junior high, and high school through college can sign up now for the last free Junior Composers Program Help Session being held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main Street, Wellsboro.

Register by calling (570) 787-7800.

The March 31 help session is for students of all ages who want to participate in the free music composing program and competition being offered by the Endless Mountain Music Festival.

Before attending this help session, students are asked to visit the EMMF website at www.endlessmountain.net and go through the Junior Composer Program PowerPoint presentation. Especially important is the section by the student who won this contest in Hollywood, California in 2019. She explains how the composing program works and what she did.

For the March 31 help session, students need to download the app from the PowerPoint presentation onto their computer and bring their computer and ear buds with them. Masks and social distancing are required.

At the Deane Center, Cindy Long, EMMF executive director, will be checking in the students who have signed up for a help session. Mark Warner, a board member, will assist students one-on-one in using scoring software to create a musical composition.

For more information about the Junior Composers Program and the March 31 Help Session, call (570) 439-1051.