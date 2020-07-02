Mansfield, Pa. -- On Sunday, July 5, Mansfield University will serve as the launch site for the annual Mansfield Independence Day fireworks display. The show is scheduled to begin around 9:45 p.m. and will launch from the University's T2 parking lot - the highest point on campus. The display should be visible throughout most of Mansfield Borough and in some areas of Richmond Township.

The show is made possible through funding from the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce and the Mansfield VFW. Mansfield University agreed to serve as the launch site after the originally scheduled display at Smythe Park in downtown Mansfield was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents and visitors are encouraged not to congregate in any one specific area and to maintain social distancing at all times.

Music for the fireworks will be broadcast on WOGA (92.3-93.1, 93.5 FM) and Bigfoot (98-100-106 FM) radio stations and WETM-TV in Elmira will provide live video.

The Mansfield Borough has asked that residents and visitors follow these safety guidelines: