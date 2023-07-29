Danville, Pa. — John Swartz knows he’s lucky to be alive.

The Montour County man is recovering from a bear attack that happened at his home Thursday night. The surprise encounter left large bite marks on his head and bruises on his body, but luckily for him, it was over almost as swiftly as it began, Swartz said.

Swartz, 60, and his wife, Lori, 59, were at their Hendrickson Road home watching TV when John walked outside and into their two-car garage around 8:45 p.m. to turn off a hose. They’d gotten a inflatable pool for their granddaughter, Charlotte, 2, and had the hose running to fill it for the next day, when temperatures were expected to reach the high 90s.

The shut-off valve for the water was just a few feet inside the garage, while the hose closure was farther away. Swartz figured he would save himself the extra steps and turn the water off at the valve, he explained.

It was dark by then, but he knew the valve was only about five steps into the garage. He walked the few feet along the wall and bent down to turn the valve off. What he didn’t realize was that a bear was at his feet, drawn into the open garage by the lure of a garbage bag.

The squeak of the valve likely startled the bear, Swartz said. He felt a huge impact, like a crash, that threw him against a shelving unit, and heard a growl. Even though it was dark and he couldn’t see anything, he knew immediately it was a bear. He also knew he was hurt.

“I grabbed my head because I knew I had an injury,” Swartz said.

He’d felt the rush of the large animal as it ran past him, so he knew the bear wasn’t in the immediate area. Swartz made a dash for the front door, where his wife met him.

“I heard this commotion and at first, I thought he had tripped over some of my craft stuff,’” Lori laughed. “I thought, ‘I’m going to hear about this.’”

But that was followed by a scream, which had her bolting up from the couch. When she opened the door, she saw her husband holding his head as blood ran down his face.

“He said, ‘I got attacked by a bear,’” Lori recalled. “And I freaked out. I thought he was scalped.”

She made a frantic call to 911 while her husband tried to staunch the wound with washcloths. As he was looking out the window, waiting for the ambulance, he spotted something in the yard. It was the bear ambling by the couple’s RV — tall, but thin, and weighing about 250-pounds, Swartz said.

State troopers, who’d been summoned by the 911 call, arrived and stood guard in the yard with assault rifles while the EMTs loaded Swartz into the ambulance. At the hospital, doctors confirmed the injuries on his head were bite marks from the bear’s powerful upper and lower jaws, though the wounds were miraculously superficial. A Game Commission officer retrieved his shirt, which had two large paw prints on the shoulders, and will use it to test for DNA, the Swartz’ said. Any blood or hair found on the shirt could be used to identify bears caught in the vicinity.

The commission also delivered a bear cage loaded with doughnuts in the yard and placed it near the RV, where the bear was last spotted.

Normally, the Swartz’ don’t see bears around their property, even though it encompasses 14 acres of woods, but they do have a problem with bears getting into their garbage when it’s left by the road overnight. Pick up was the next morning, which was when Swartz was going to take the garbage out — in an effort to keep away the bears.

In another twist of fate, the couple had been watching “Inside Edition” earlier that night, which included a segment about a man who was mauled by a bear.

“I said to John, ‘What are the chances of that happening?’” Lori recalled. “And then here it is, an hour later and John gets attacked by a bear.”

The wounds have already started healing, but the Swartz’ say their peace of mind has been shattered a little by the attack. Quiet nights by the fire pit now make the couple nervous and they said it will be awhile before that feeling goes away.

“I’m going to be a little cautious of my surroundings from now on,” Swartz said.

