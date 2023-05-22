Williamsport, Pa. — An ex-boyfriend allegedly spent hours repeatedly phoning and harassing his ex-girlfriend and her employer, police say.

Khaleef Reginald Thomas-Smith, 30, also allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the lobby of the Best Western Williamsport Inn, where his ex-girlfriend worked, according to the hotel's manager.

"I will kill everyone in that lobby, literally," Thomas-Smith reportedly told the manager during the hours-long harassment campaign on May 11.

His ex called police from the hotel just after 9 a.m. Thomas-Smith had been calling her for hours and after she blocked his number on her cell phone, he began ringing the hotel lobby phone, she told Trooper Thomas Spagnuolo of state police at Montoursville.

He called the lobby hundreds of times, including once when Spagnuolo answered the phone and identified himself as a trooper.

"I don't give a f*** who you are," Thomas-Smith told Spagnuolo.

Thomas-Smith briefly stopped making calls from noon to 1:30 p.m., but then resumed, telling hotel staff he was going to continue to make calls all day. At 3:20, Thomas-Smith called and threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend's brother and mother at their home that night.

In total, police estimate he called more than 300 times, Spagnuolo said.

Thomas-Smith was charged with 300 counts of harassment, misdemeanor terroristic threats, and stalking. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 5 at 8:30 a.m. at District Judge Gary Whiteman.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.