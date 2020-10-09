Wellsboro, Pa. – Mama Corn, a group known for its vocal harmonies, fiery picking, and lively stage show, will perform Saturday, October 10 at 3 p.m. on the outdoor stage on the Central Avenue side of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. As part of the afternoon outdoor concert series, the show is free and open to the public - though donations are always appreciated.

Based in Altoona, the band is a mainstay on the mid-Atlantic bluegrass festival circuit. Members include co-founders Jeremy Nelson of Hollidaysburg on banjo and mandolin, Bruce Forr of Duncansville on guitar, John Stevens of Bellwood on dobro and harmonica, and Bryan Homan of Bellefonte on upright bass.

This band played its first gig in April of 2007 and is now its 13th year. "We had to cancel all of our scheduled public shows in the spring and summer due to COVID-19," said Nelson. "We have been performing at a lot of private parties. The outdoor concert at the Deane Center will be our first public appearance in 2020."

"We play everything from Bill Monroe, Pink Floyd and the Bee Gees to Flatt and Scruggs and Crosby Stills and Nash. Our bread and butter is our original music. We have three studio CDs and all three are heavy on our original music. We are all multi-instrumentalists and singer-songwriters known for our quirky, onstage antics, and fun-loving attitude. At this point in our careers, we pretty much play whatever makes us happy. We read the crowd, throw out our set list and go with the flow. The fun we have on stage is infectious and soon the audience is joining in," Nelson explained.

The audience will hear recognizable tunes such as "Fox on the Run," "Driving My Life Away," "Helplessly Hoping," "Foggy Mountain Breakdown," "Fearless," and "End of the Line" along with the band's original fan favorites such as "About a Minute Ago," "Shenandoah Mountain Tops," "Someday Knock on Wood," and "The Hanging of Alfred Andrews."

Their music has been met with superb reviews by such respected industry outlets as Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine, the Bluegrass Preservation Society, and the Pennsylvania Musician Magazine. Mama Corn has also performed at some of the most prestigious venues in the country such as The Historic Wheeling Jamboree, Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, and the Rochester International Jazz Festival, to name a few.

The audience is welcome to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing.

For more information, visit deanecenter.com, email office@deanecenter.com, or call (570) 724-6220.