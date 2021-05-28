Wellsboro, Pa. - This Thursday - May 27 - and every Thursday through October 14 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., as long as the weather cooperates the Wellsboro Growers Market will be on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street next to the Green Free Library.

“Sales on opening day, May 20, were wonderful,” said Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows.

This Thursday, she is bringing her lemon, orange, and lime curd, scones, carrot cake, Eccles cakes, caramel shortbread bars, pecan sandies, assorted cookies and pastries, Seville orange marmalade, raspberry mango jam, triple berry jam, and other British delights. “I will also be bringing an assortment of summer shawls from my knitting shop at reduced prices.”

At the Between Two Rivers Maple Products booth, Sally and Jeff Jones are offering maple candied pecans and almonds and their maple syrup, maple cream, and maple candy.

Janet and Ray MacWhinnie of Udder Merry Mac Farm will be bringing their own lettuce blend, arugula, mixed greens, green onions, and some mini cucumbers.

Laura Driesel of Aunt Lulu’s Embroidery, known for her custom designs, is introducing her line of sarcastic dog T-shirts along with dog tug toys, winter coats for dogs, pot holders, and embroidered denim key chains she has created from recycled material.

Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303, "the pound cake lady," is offering classic butter, blueberry-cranberry, chocolate stout, lemon glazed, jalapeño chocolate and coconut pound cakes as well as super sized classic butter pound cake and cake pops.

Ann Vayansky of Growin’ Native will have shrubs, small trees, and flowering plants native to Northcentral Pennsylvania that are ready to find new homes in your landscaping.

Frank Maffei is hosting tastings of his Staggering Unicorn wines, which will be sold by the bottle.

The New View Farm booth features artisan breads, herb focaccia, bagels, and Boston cream cupcakes as well as jams and jellies, honey, maple syrup products, homemade sauerkraut, ground horseradish, and sprouts.

Shortsville Green Growers is selling microgreens (pea shoots, purple radish, broccoli, sunflower), salad greens, spinach and rainbow chard, and plants for home growers including a variety of cherry, slicer, and sauce tomato plants and zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, bell peppers, hot peppers, and Brussels sprout plants.

The CBJ Collective offers hand-poured scented candles, wax melts, liquid and bar soaps, hand lotions, and bath scrubs in a variety of different fragrances. Crocheted items will also be available at their booth.

Customers are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others.

For updates on who and what will be at the market, visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page. Growers and others who want to participate at an upcoming market are asked to contact Thomas Putnam, event organizer, for more information at (570) 439-2000 or wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.