Access to insulin is a matter of life or death for many people across the U.S., but prices for this essential medication keep skyrocketing. Because so many people are having difficulty affording their insulin, many are resorting to practices like using insulin meant for cats or dogs or rationing insulin.

Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and Noro Novodisk, the three major U.S. manufacturers of insulin, offer patient assistance programs for patients who have private commercial insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, or no insurance at all. For example, one program limits copays to a range of $0 to $99 per month for patients with commercial insurance. For most patients the cost is brought to $0 to $10, depending on income.

Uninsured patients may be able to knock the price down to $99 per month.

For assistance with finding insulin assistance programs, visit getinsulin.org, which can guide you through a short survey to determine eligibility, explain available programs, and provide an "action plan" to access the program.