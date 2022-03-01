Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association failed to reach an agreement prior to Tuesday's deadline. The failure to find mutual ground on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement means that there will not be a full 162 game regular season in Major League Baseball this year.

This is the second-longest stoppage in the history of the sport, solely behind the 1994-1995 strike that left the sport without a postseason and world champion.

Following a Monday in which Major League Baseball’s brass and the MLB Players Association met and debated for 16 grueling hours until 2:30 a.m. Eastern time, the deadline to reach a deal was extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The two sides had remained far apart since the lockout began all the way back on December 2nd. After Monday's marathon meeting, there was new-found optimism heading into Tuesday's extended deadline that a deal would be met.

A major issue in the bargaining was the Collective Bargaining Threshold. Major League Baseball inched ever closed to the players union's desire of a $775,000 minimum salary and bonus pool of $115 million by coming up to $675,000 minimum salary with a bonus pool of $25 million.

For four consecutive seasons, the average player salary has decreased whilst MLB revenue has increased, leading the players union to stand firm on their lists of demands.

Additionally, the sides remained devastatingly far off in terms of the luxury tax threshold per year of the CBA as well.

Players and MLB agreed to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 12 after the players union scoffed at Major League Baseball’s proposal of a 14 team playoff after securing broadcast rights with ESPN for an expanded wild-card round.

As a contingent, the league had offered a $700,000 minimum salary and $40 million bonus pool had the union agreed to a 14-team playoff expansion, but the union refused to budge on playoff expansion.

Major League Baseball essentially offered a "take it or leave it" deal towards the end of the self-imposed deadline, with the hopes to reach an agreement in time to play a full season.

What comes next is yet to be determined, but what is known is that as of now, there will not be an Opening Day on March 31st, and the second-longest work-stoppage in the history of Major League Baseball, continues.