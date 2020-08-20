North Little Rock, Ar. -- Maison Terre is performing a voluntary recall of all lots of Goldenseal Root Powder, which was purchased from Starwest Botanicals in California and repackaged for retail sale. An FDA laboratory analysis found that the product is contaminated with Enterobacter cloacae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Cronobacter dublinensis, among others.

The use of this product in otherwise healthy individuals can result in infections that require antimicrobial or surgical treatment. In individuals with weak immune systems and infants, the product may cause death; the seller has received a report of one infant death associated with the use of the powder on an infant's umbilical cord stump.

The product is a yellow powder that comes in a clear 1 oz. plastic bag. It was distributed nationwide to customers who ordered it through Amazon.com between January 25, 2015 and August 4, 2020.

Customers who have purchased Goldenseal Root Powder are urged not to consume or apply it. Dispose of it or contact Maison Terre for a return shipping label and refund.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Maison Terre at (501) 888-9438, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at info@maisonterre.net. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.