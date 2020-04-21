These may not be the type of April showers that bring about May flowers, but the peak of 2020's Lyrid meteor showers will provide stargazers with a dazzling display of bright meteors to watch just in time for Earth Day. Last year the peak of the Lyrids was difficult to watch thanks to bright moonlight, but this year the moon will be entering its new phase just in time to give the meteors an ideal stage.

What are the Lyrids?

At the risk of taking some of the romance out of it, the Lyrids are debris from the comet G1 Thatcher, which most recently passed by the Earth in 1861 and won't be seen in our galactic neighborhood again for about another 256 years. G1 Thatcher's trail of crumbs orbits our planet, with some pieces reliably floating into the atmosphere and dissolving into pretty fireballs each April.

The Lyrids are known for their brighter-than-average meteors, with incredible bursts of activity approximately every 60 years - we can expect an amazing show some time in the 2040s!

Where do I find the Lyrids?

For the best viewing field, try to locate the constellation Lyra, "the harp," which the Lyrids are named after. If you happen to know where the constellations Cygnus and Hercules are, Lyra is a comparatively small diamond-shaped arrangement of stars right between them.

Those of us who don't know where Cygnus and Hercules are off-hand can look up and to the northeast for Vega: a very bright, blue-hued star. If you find Vega, you've found a part of Lyra. The meteor shower's radiant point, which the Lyrids appear to burst out of, is located between Vega and the constellation Hercules. You don't have to stare directly at the radiant point; just look in that general direction.

When do I look for the Lyrids?

The ideal viewing time for the Lyrids is around 4 to 5 a.m. when the sky is still dark and the meteor shower's radiant point is as far away as possible from the horizon. In general, any time after midnight works.

Remember that when viewing meteors, it is best to give your eyes at least an hour to adjust to the darkness. Stay comfortable and take the adjustment time into account when scheduling your meteor viewing.

What's the next major meteor shower to look forward to?

The Aquariids will be active for the next few months, with the Eta Aquariids peaking on May 4 and 5, but a nearly-full moon and preference for the southern hemisphere will make it difficult to appreciate in our area.

Your best bet is to wait for the Alpha Capricornids, which peak on July 28 and 29. These meteor showers are best known for quality over quantity, with a small number of bright and beautiful meteors per hour.