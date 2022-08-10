A vaccine for Lyme disease would send a wave of relief across the U.S. and Europe—the two regions of the world suffering most from the disease.

VLA15, developed by Pfizer and Europe-based vaccine company Valneva, is in the third stage of clinical trials. Pfizer reports positive results from the initial stages.

The study involves 6,000 participants, 5 years of age and older, from both the U.S. and Europe.

Research is being conducted at a total of 50 sites where Lyme disease is "highly endemic," according to a statement from Pfizer.

Upon successful completion of Phase 3, Pfizer would then submit the vaccine for FDA approval.

VLA15 is the only Lyme disease vaccine currently in clinical stages of development. The development program was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA in July 2017.

