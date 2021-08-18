Wellsboro, Pa. - Lyme Disease, like many other viruses or disease, impact people in more ways than one. For some, support groups serve a vital tool to their mental wellbeing.

This Thursday at the Warehouse Theatre Gallery, 3 Central Ave, Wellsboro, the Tioga County Lyme Disease Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. for a meeting.

The meeting will feature guest speaker David Thomas of Sayre, who will discuss his 29-year journey to reach a Lyme disease diagnosis.

Thomas experienced symptoms that began with sinus infections in 1976 when he was 21 years old, and the symptoms continued and worsened until the pain was so brutal that he contemplated suicide.

He will discuss the problems that he encountered with the medical community between the years 1977 and 2005 - many of which are still issues to this day - and what led to his diagnosis of Lyme disease in 2006. Thomas will also talk about the ways in which he is helping fellow Lyme patients, updates and new changes, and Lyme vs. COVID-19.

"Lyme is a devastating disease for anyone who gets it and/or coinfections," Thomas said.

Following the presentation, there will be time for questions and answers.

The group's meetings are free and open to anyone who lives in Tioga County or a surrounding county who wants to learn more about Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses.

The group leader, Thomas Putnam of the Wellsboro area, is a regional leader with the PA Lyme Resource Network, and has dealt with Lyme disease and coinfections.

For more information about the support group, contact Putnam by email at tiogacountylyme@palyme.org or call (570) 439-2000.