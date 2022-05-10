Ticks are not just a spring and summer pest, but when wearing less clothing and spending longer hours outside, you are bound to find them on you or your pets.
Small precautions can be taken before, during, and after outdoor activities to reduce your risk of Lyme Disease.
Ticks are hardest to find on our furry friends, but they tend to gravitate towards the paws, ears, and face.
The PA Lyme Resource Network offers a series of free seminars and presentations to communities across the state through a prevention program called Dare 2B Tick Aware.
The seminar covers the following items:
- PA Trends
- Tick Habitat
- Diseases Ticks Carry and Tick Life Cycle
- Prevention Strategies: Personal, Yard & Pets
- D – defend yourself and property
- A – avoid tick habitat
- R – remember tick checks and shower
- E – eliminate ticks correctly
- Acting if bitten by a tick
- Recognizing early symptoms
- Seeking help if you get sick
- And much more!