Hughesville, Pa. — Wednesday was media day at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville!

What does that mean? NorthcentralPa.com and other media outlets were invited to preview the old favorites and new attractions coming to the 152nd Lycoming County Fair, July 12-22.

The fair brings excitement and energy to Hughesville and planners expect this year to "grow into the future," as the theme indicates. Some new exhibits and entertainment include family-centered events in the Ameilia Earhardt Funway, including daily pig races, Buffalo Beals Mobile Petting Zoo, an Adventure Family Circus, and pop up appearances by Ray Kinley, Jr. as Elvis.

According to Fair President Rocky Reed, the Outdoor Show that was a success last year will grow to include four wheel drive trucks and lifted parts along with the huting, fishing, and outdoor gear.

There is plenty of free entertainment at the Red Dog Mobile Storage stage each day, according to Dixie McCoy, assistant to the fair president.

"We want to have accessible entertainment to everyone at the fair," she said. The cost to get in remains at $4 per person, free for kids 12 and under. The animals and family friendly attractions in the Emelia Earhardt Funway are free as well, McCoy noted.

Wednesday, July 12, is preview day, with free gate admission for all starting at 4 p.m. and free admission to the twilight harness racing.

Fair highlights include:

Thursday, July 13: Twilight harness racing at 4 p.m. (free admission!)

Friday, July 14: Mountain Creek Truck Fest, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: Antique tractor pull at 10 a.m., Battle of the Border 3-person team derby in the grandstand at 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 16: Backyard Brawl modified V8 derby and kids power wheel derby starting at 4 p.m.

Monster truck rides all week for just $10!

Monday, July 17: Dairy showmanship at 5 p.m., Live pro wrestling at 7 p.m with ringside seats available

Tuesday, July 18: Lycoming County's best school talent challenge at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19: Senior Citizens Day, 65 + free all day with valid ID, Open Pony show at 5 p.m., open swine show at 6 p.m., and the 1st annual "Off the Farm" antique tractor pull at 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 20: Military appreciation day, free alld ay with a valid ID. 4-H Family Fun night with a lamb & calf dressing contest at 7:30 p.m. Throwback Thursday at the grandstand is compact SUV/mini trucks, queen's clash (ladies only), compact chain & bang derby, and figure 8 racing starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 21: Dale Wheeland Memorial tractor pull at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22: 13th annual PATPA 4X4 gas & diesel truck pull at 4 p.m.

Check back to NorthcentralPa.com for more fair news. Visit LycomingFair.net or like the fair on Facebook!

